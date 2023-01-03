Create New Account
The Desire to Control Is Not Really an Addiction - It’s Covering a Fear, Addictions, How to Deal with Fear
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 19 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/Hwos9MvnA0g

20131020 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S2P2


Cut:

12m06s - 23m03s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com





“IT’S AN AVOIDANCE OF FEAR THAT CAUSES CONTROL.”

@ 12m45s


“FEAR IS YOUR PRIMARY ENEMY IN A LOT OF WAYS.

NOW YOU CAN VIEW IT AS AN ENEMY OUR VIEW IT LIKE I VIEW IT, I VIEW IT SORT OF LIKE A FRIEND. BECAUSE IT TELLS ME EVERYTHING ABOUT MYSELF THAT I’VE YET TO HEAL.”

@ 15m10s


“ALL OF YOUR ANGER IS CAUSED BY FEAR.”

@ 19m14s


“FEAR IS THE WORK YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE TO DO AT SOME POINT. IN FACT IT’S GOING TO BE THE MAIN WORK YOU HAVE TO DO.”

@ 22m22s


Keywords
violencefearlaw of attractionspiritualityabortionchoicewarcontrolmanipulationmental healthragerelationshipsnew agereligionsangersimpleaddictionsavoidancefear of deathsoul foodone with godearth changenew new agesoul searchsoul development

