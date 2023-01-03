The Desire to Control Is Not Really an Addiction - It’s Covering a Fear, Addictions, How to Deal with Fear

Original:https://youtu.be/Hwos9MvnA0g
20131020 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S2P2
Cut:
12m06s - 23m03s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IT’S AN AVOIDANCE OF FEAR THAT CAUSES CONTROL.”
@ 12m45s
“FEAR IS YOUR PRIMARY ENEMY IN A LOT OF WAYS.
NOW YOU CAN VIEW IT AS AN ENEMY OUR VIEW IT LIKE I VIEW IT, I VIEW IT SORT OF LIKE A FRIEND. BECAUSE IT TELLS ME EVERYTHING ABOUT MYSELF THAT I’VE YET TO HEAL.”
@ 15m10s
“ALL OF YOUR ANGER IS CAUSED BY FEAR.”
@ 19m14s
“FEAR IS THE WORK YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE TO DO AT SOME POINT. IN FACT IT’S GOING TO BE THE MAIN WORK YOU HAVE TO DO.”
@ 22m22s
