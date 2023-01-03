The Desire to Control Is Not Really an Addiction - It’s Covering a Fear, Addictions, How to Deal with Fear

Original:https://youtu.be/Hwos9MvnA0g

“IT’S AN AVOIDANCE OF FEAR THAT CAUSES CONTROL.”

“FEAR IS YOUR PRIMARY ENEMY IN A LOT OF WAYS.

NOW YOU CAN VIEW IT AS AN ENEMY OUR VIEW IT LIKE I VIEW IT, I VIEW IT SORT OF LIKE A FRIEND. BECAUSE IT TELLS ME EVERYTHING ABOUT MYSELF THAT I’VE YET TO HEAL.”

“ALL OF YOUR ANGER IS CAUSED BY FEAR.”

“FEAR IS THE WORK YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE TO DO AT SOME POINT. IN FACT IT’S GOING TO BE THE MAIN WORK YOU HAVE TO DO.”

