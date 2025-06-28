Mamdani to mass-fund $65M for gender affirming care, includes surgery on minors - Dems Socialist nominee as NY mayor

Mamdani to mass-fund 'gender-affirming care, threatened' by Trump, which includes surgery on minors

Mamdani is NYC presumptive mayoral nominee for the Democrat Party.

Adding, video too short to show here: Barricates installed around WH (last night),



In Washington, D.C., anti-scale massive fencing is being erected around both the White House and the U.S. Treasury—a highly unusual move that suggests far more than standard protest prep.



This weekend marks the National March on Washington. (June 28)

Activists plan to protest against the U.S. military’s unauthorized intervention in Iran on June 28. With nearly $800 million already spent, and no strategic gain to show for it, outrage is mounting across political and generational lines.



But it’s the Treasury barricade that raises the loudest questions.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLbaq3kNNl4/





