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Dems Want To End Space Force, China Makes Crypto Illegal, Facebook Buys Off FTC & How Much Is $3.5 Billion
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140 views • September 25, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Why does the US ignore this - https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7/status/1440715785366736902
Dems want to get rid of Space Force, this tells me they're not in charge of it - https://freebeacon.com/national-security/dems-plan-to-scuttle-space-force/
China says all crytocurrencies illegal - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-declares-all-virtual-currency-transactions-illegal-sending-crypto-prices-tumbling
Facebook buys off the FTC, another corrupt govt agency - https://uncoverdc.com/2021/09/22/lawsuit-facebook-overpaid-ftc-by-5-billion-to-shield-zuckerberg/
Just how much is $3.5 trillion - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/09/23/4-ways-to-understand-democrats-3-5-trillion-spending-bill/
The insurrection was a false flag event - https://twitter.com/IWROB76/status/1440813555155046400
How many of our military will be denied their 2nd amendment rights - https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/09/military-courts-could-order-red-flag-gun-confiscation-under-defense-bill/
Fake stream media downplays audit results - https://trendingpolitics.com/donald-trump-reacts-to-huge-findings-in-arizona-it-is-far-different-than-being-reported-by-the-media-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Jen Psaki is an insufferable bint - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/doocy-psaki-del-rio
The new dumb bint governor of NY didn't think this through - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/23/deadline-monday-ny-governor-announces-all-healthcare-workers-who-refuse-mandatory-vaccine-will-be-replaced-with-foreign-workers-asap/
Corrupt Biden family has always blackmailed other countries - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10021713/Hunter-Biden-asked-2-million-plus-success-fees-help-unfreeze-Libyan-assets-emails-reveal.html
Another variant with no test - https://deadline.com/2021/09/r-1-new-covid-variant-u-s-japan-1234841685/
More soldiers dead from vaxx than disease - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/08/27/army-doctor-reveals-more-soldiers-have-died-from-the-vaccine-than-died-from-covid/
CDC overules science to push boosters anyway - https://trendingpolitics.com/cdc-director-overrules-science-advisers-who-refuse-to-authorize-more-covid-vaccine-shots-calls-for-boosters-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
More kids shot in Chicago so far this year than have died from fake pandemic - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/children-shot-chicago-year-died-covid-nationwide/
Al Sharptons schtick isn't working anymore - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/al-sharpton-visits-u-s-southern-border-before-joe-biden/
Recommended reading - Gates and GAVI control the corrupt WHO - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/24/gavi-bill-gates-world-health-organization.aspx?ui=42474e6822230434f8c42f90f61ac065e5ed32d6d505e7e2b32846b81f8629c2&;sd=20210825&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3ReadMore&cid=20210924&mid=DM1001508&rid=1273763122
Love hurts - https://twitter.com/aTeXan575/status/1441013782248148993
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1440968292680699905
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Why does the US ignore this - https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7/status/1440715785366736902
Dems want to get rid of Space Force, this tells me they're not in charge of it - https://freebeacon.com/national-security/dems-plan-to-scuttle-space-force/
China says all crytocurrencies illegal - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-declares-all-virtual-currency-transactions-illegal-sending-crypto-prices-tumbling
Facebook buys off the FTC, another corrupt govt agency - https://uncoverdc.com/2021/09/22/lawsuit-facebook-overpaid-ftc-by-5-billion-to-shield-zuckerberg/
Just how much is $3.5 trillion - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/09/23/4-ways-to-understand-democrats-3-5-trillion-spending-bill/
The insurrection was a false flag event - https://twitter.com/IWROB76/status/1440813555155046400
How many of our military will be denied their 2nd amendment rights - https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/09/military-courts-could-order-red-flag-gun-confiscation-under-defense-bill/
Fake stream media downplays audit results - https://trendingpolitics.com/donald-trump-reacts-to-huge-findings-in-arizona-it-is-far-different-than-being-reported-by-the-media-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Jen Psaki is an insufferable bint - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/doocy-psaki-del-rio
The new dumb bint governor of NY didn't think this through - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/23/deadline-monday-ny-governor-announces-all-healthcare-workers-who-refuse-mandatory-vaccine-will-be-replaced-with-foreign-workers-asap/
Corrupt Biden family has always blackmailed other countries - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10021713/Hunter-Biden-asked-2-million-plus-success-fees-help-unfreeze-Libyan-assets-emails-reveal.html
Another variant with no test - https://deadline.com/2021/09/r-1-new-covid-variant-u-s-japan-1234841685/
More soldiers dead from vaxx than disease - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/08/27/army-doctor-reveals-more-soldiers-have-died-from-the-vaccine-than-died-from-covid/
CDC overules science to push boosters anyway - https://trendingpolitics.com/cdc-director-overrules-science-advisers-who-refuse-to-authorize-more-covid-vaccine-shots-calls-for-boosters-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
More kids shot in Chicago so far this year than have died from fake pandemic - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/children-shot-chicago-year-died-covid-nationwide/
Al Sharptons schtick isn't working anymore - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/al-sharpton-visits-u-s-southern-border-before-joe-biden/
Recommended reading - Gates and GAVI control the corrupt WHO - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/24/gavi-bill-gates-world-health-organization.aspx?ui=42474e6822230434f8c42f90f61ac065e5ed32d6d505e7e2b32846b81f8629c2&;sd=20210825&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3ReadMore&cid=20210924&mid=DM1001508&rid=1273763122
Love hurts - https://twitter.com/aTeXan575/status/1441013782248148993
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1440968292680699905
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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