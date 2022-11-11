Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Tasmanian Funeral Director Speaks Out
448 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 18 days ago |

"A Tasmanian funeral director says that the real time statistics don't lie, 50% more business than 6 months ago.. Surely this can't be ignored much longer.. As usual the media machine is silent.. there's only one common denominator.."

🤔😥


Please Consider A Small Blessing To Help Keep Me Online  & In Your Feed 🙏

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q


Keywords
deathvaccinevaccine injuryvaccine injuriespandemiccrimes against humanitywhistleblowercoronatasmaniacorona virusmedia silencecovid 19covidspeaks outcovid vaccinecovid 19 vaccinetasmanianbreaks silencedeath statisticsfuneral directortasmanian funeral directorfuneral director speaks out2022 death rate2022 death statisticswhistleblower funeral director

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket