A Tasmanian Funeral Director Speaks Out

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"A Tasmanian funeral director says that the real time statistics don't lie, 50% more business than 6 months ago.. Surely this can't be ignored much longer.. As usual the media machine is silent.. there's only one common denominator.."
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