© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWO elites forcing COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine on teenage children for Nazi holocaust extermination
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • September 30, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021).
Forcing COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine upon teenage children for stepped up Nazi holocaust extermination
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils have ordered their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleets to step up their Nazi holocaust extermination COVID-19 AI femtobot “black goo” “Mark of the Beast” 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Borg vaccine biochemical weapon “Operation Warp Speed Blitzkrieg” Donald Trump attack against the human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, by forcing vaccine injections on all teenage children who come to their Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft industry hospitals, while they are crying and pleading to not be injected for extermination. I still hear these extremely super ultra total dumb brain-dead religious Christian freaks and pastors saying that the pharmaceutical industry is alchemy witchcraft, after listening to our real Christians’ warning to repent of their medical science witchcraft, but they are still saying that the medical science is alright, because they still want to go to their doctors and hospitals. This is an extreme level of mental-retardation and apostasy of the End Times harlot Church, because they have redefined hundreds of Bibles and are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. They are a stiff-necked stubborn wicked post-1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” Jezebel-worshipping Sananda-Jesus-worshipping medical science witchcraft rebellion harlot Church. These brain-dead wicked Western feminist nations’ religious Christians and pastors will bring God’s judgment of plagues upon themselves. They are not warning their biggest church donator medical doctors and medical science industry employee witches and health insurance company employee desecrators of God’s house to repent, but instead, they are condoning them with their silence to get their donations, and even supporting them by going to their medical institutions. Their children will get killed by their Jezebel Lilith child-killer goddess of their Western feminist nations “women’s equality,” which are under God’s judgment wrath. The Church and religious Christians and their Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO fake job positions called “pastors” information monopoly officers are not the preserving salt from rotting and exposing light of the world, but the religious Christians and pastors are the rot of the world and the silent condoners of the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families medical industry witchcraft owners and profiteers, whose names they are afraid to speak out to everyone. They are not the Bible’s “watchman on the wall,” but they are cowardly traitor gatekeepers who are letting the enemy into the gates of the city without warning the people.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Forcing COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine upon teenage children for stepped up Nazi holocaust extermination
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils have ordered their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleets to step up their Nazi holocaust extermination COVID-19 AI femtobot “black goo” “Mark of the Beast” 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Borg vaccine biochemical weapon “Operation Warp Speed Blitzkrieg” Donald Trump attack against the human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, by forcing vaccine injections on all teenage children who come to their Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft industry hospitals, while they are crying and pleading to not be injected for extermination. I still hear these extremely super ultra total dumb brain-dead religious Christian freaks and pastors saying that the pharmaceutical industry is alchemy witchcraft, after listening to our real Christians’ warning to repent of their medical science witchcraft, but they are still saying that the medical science is alright, because they still want to go to their doctors and hospitals. This is an extreme level of mental-retardation and apostasy of the End Times harlot Church, because they have redefined hundreds of Bibles and are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. They are a stiff-necked stubborn wicked post-1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” Jezebel-worshipping Sananda-Jesus-worshipping medical science witchcraft rebellion harlot Church. These brain-dead wicked Western feminist nations’ religious Christians and pastors will bring God’s judgment of plagues upon themselves. They are not warning their biggest church donator medical doctors and medical science industry employee witches and health insurance company employee desecrators of God’s house to repent, but instead, they are condoning them with their silence to get their donations, and even supporting them by going to their medical institutions. Their children will get killed by their Jezebel Lilith child-killer goddess of their Western feminist nations “women’s equality,” which are under God’s judgment wrath. The Church and religious Christians and their Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO fake job positions called “pastors” information monopoly officers are not the preserving salt from rotting and exposing light of the world, but the religious Christians and pastors are the rot of the world and the silent condoners of the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families medical industry witchcraft owners and profiteers, whose names they are afraid to speak out to everyone. They are not the Bible’s “watchman on the wall,” but they are cowardly traitor gatekeepers who are letting the enemy into the gates of the city without warning the people.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.