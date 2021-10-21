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The Police Still Suck
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200 views • October 21, 2021
No, blindly following the police when they're killing people because they're "heroes" and "you just don't know what it's like" is stupid. No, wanting the police abolished because you're an anarcho-idiot, is equally stupid.
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The Police Still Suck
#BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #Antifa #Minneapolis
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Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Sub On My Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
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My Gaming Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord ► https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
SFO Minecraft Server ► 172.107.197.130:25715
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Credits:
Thumbnail ► Short Fat Otaku
Background ► https://twitter.com/cryomancerlex
Music ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERahqrn3Ah4
The Police Still Suck
#BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #Antifa #Minneapolis
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