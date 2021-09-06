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2018 government research projects agency commonly known as ever announce has The Bold and the develop what they call Next Generation non-surgical neurotechnology
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103 views • September 06, 2021
2018 government research projects agency commonly known as ever announce has The Bold and the develop what they call Next Generation non-surgical neurotechnology it is designed to allow the human brain interface when we know that DARPA is exploring human machine interface is that include direct connections between the brain and outside system
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