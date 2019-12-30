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Michael Moore Says All White People Are Dangerous; Associates To Florida Mail Bomber #1727 - 6PM
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42 views • December 30, 2019
During an interview on the ‘Useful Idiot’ podcast, Moore said that people should cross the street if they see three white men approaching them because at least two voted for Trump.
“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them,” Moore warned. E-Militia Article: Michael Moore Says All Whites Are Dangerous; Associates To Florida Mail Bomber – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/mU6130q5vQ2
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