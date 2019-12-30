Michael Moore Says All White People Are Dangerous; Associates To Florida Mail Bomber #1727 - 6PM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them,” Moore warned. E-Militia Article: Michael Moore Says All Whites Are Dangerous; Associates To Florida Mail Bomber – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/mU6130q5vQ2
GUEST: Ann Vandersteel is the President and Executive Producer of SteelTruth™ YourVoice,™ Inc., home of YourVoice™ America, the most popular conservative new media news and analysis show. Ann’s talents as a Media Broadcaster / Business Development / Project Manager specializing in online media broadcasting, corporate communications, have made her one of the most recognized names in the online media in the world. Ann also hosts #SteelTruth, a weekly news magazine, focused on topics mostly ignored or mischaracterized by the main stream media. Ann’s reputation for being a fair investigative citizen journalist has A-List guests and sources seeking her out to help expose complex stories while also offering opinions and solutions.
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
YOUTUBE: http://YouTube.com/c/SteelTruth
WEBSITE: https://steeltruth.com/
Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
Morning Prayer Requests: http://petelive.tv/prayer
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
🚀Please support us! http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺Join us on DLive - 24/7 Streaming Music & Chat - http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
☢SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “pete” to 74121 or http://petelive.tv/text
📌 JOIN ME & ALL AMERICAN DEPLORABLES ON PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/PeteSantilli
🔵CONNECT WITH PETE ON MEWE: http://petelive.tv/MEWEpete
🔵JOIN OUR MEWE NEWS GROUP: http://petelive.tv/MEWEemilitianewsgroup
[Answer: 619days]
📌Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
E-Militia Radio - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-313-0703
📍Brother Doc’s Beef Jerky “One Bite & You’re A Believer” https://brotherdocs.com/?aff=10/
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
♦PLEASE DONATE: http://paypal.me/petesantilli or http://thepetesantillishow.com/donate
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🔵 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
👕 Order your t-shirts here: https://teespring.com/stores/the-pete-santilli-show
#MAGA #RedVestBrigade : https://amzn.to/2VjMCsp
III Percenter Patch: https://amzn.to/2VnmSvk
#MAGA Trucker Hat: https://amzn.to/2Swfrjy
COFFEE MUG: http://petelive.tv/mug002