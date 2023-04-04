Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/03/2023
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published Yesterday |

The cover for Pandora's box has been removed by Bragg and the Democrats, and they think that Republicans will continue doing what they always have. Forget it. But the Gloves have to be removed now and this fight has to begin to save this great Republic. The republicans must fight back because the democrats have proven they can't be trusted anymore.

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

