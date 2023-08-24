Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/should-sinners-be-executed





More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Right. Well, if we go back and study the Old Testament we find that this God laid down the law as He wanted it to be. I mean, this is His law, but when it comes to enforcing it—you’re going to take a guy out and the first guy that picks up sticks on the Sabbath, they stoned him. Well, but [if] you are going to stone people for every little breach of the law, pretty soon they are all stoned, they’re nobody left to throw the stones. And sacrifices, every time you sin you’ve got to bring a sheep or a goat or something to the tabernacle, you’d run out of sheep. This was as it ought to be.





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos













Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall



