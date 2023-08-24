Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Should Sinners Be Executed?
channel image
The Berean Call
130 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/should-sinners-be-executed


More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Right. Well, if we go back and study the Old Testament we find that this God laid down the law as He wanted it to be. I mean, this is His law, but when it comes to enforcing it—you’re going to take a guy out and the first guy that picks up sticks on the Sabbath, they stoned him. Well, but [if] you are going to stone people for every little breach of the law, pretty soon they are all stoned, they’re nobody left to throw the stones. And sacrifices, every time you sin you’ve got to bring a sheep or a goat or something to the tabernacle, you’d run out of sheep. This was as it ought to be.


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos




Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall


Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket