[Mar 3, 2021] Episode 14: "Views From The Disc" [LHR Network]
43 views • 10 months ago
Flat Earth expert Dave Weiss joins the podcast this week to school the fellas on the theory of Earth being flat. Tell us what you guys think in the comments.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
