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地元の政治家や国会議員にこの動画を送ってください
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202 views • July 26, 2021
【この動画は2012年、この文書は2010年6月に財団公式サイトに】
https://youtu.be/406KHmvbtRk
【その実物PDF 】
https://app.box.com/s/ox7uszct3ab4flf5n8sxim6do081lex7
【動画ソース】
https://odysee.com/@SpringProtector:c/Dutch-Politician-Thierry-Baudet-expose-LockStep:3?r=D3cCytYdXSmzevg5c8cZSBxyejwrt7w4
【未来のシナリオとは⁈【及川幸久−BREAKING−】
https://youtu.be/HgOeKdUtSvA
【デマを流している医者というのはテレビでご活躍されている方々では】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/569975562
【発覚！厚生省、死者数水増し指示】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/444860446
【国際的に裁判も起こります】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/549880975
【PCR検査は感染症には使ってはいけない】
https://filmuy.com/2025/category/3107
【陽性者=感染ではない（回答は厚生省）】
https://filmuy.com/2025/category/4108
【厚生省 「存在証明は無い。あるものとして対応している」】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/448439224
https://odysee.com/@Positive_Evolution:7/%E5%8E%9A%E7%94%9F%E7%9C%81%E9%9B%BB%E8%A9%B1%E8%B3%AA%E5%95%8F_%E3%82%B3%E3%83%AD%E3%83%8A%E3%81%AE%E5%AD%98%E5%9C%A8%E8%A8%BC%E6%98%8E%E3%81%8C%E7%84%A1%E3%81%84:7
【”任意”であり強制や強要もいけません】↓厚生省HP ≪接種を受ける際の同意≫ 参照↓
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/0000121431_00218.html
https://youtu.be/406KHmvbtRk
【その実物PDF 】
https://app.box.com/s/ox7uszct3ab4flf5n8sxim6do081lex7
【動画ソース】
https://odysee.com/@SpringProtector:c/Dutch-Politician-Thierry-Baudet-expose-LockStep:3?r=D3cCytYdXSmzevg5c8cZSBxyejwrt7w4
【未来のシナリオとは⁈【及川幸久−BREAKING−】
https://youtu.be/HgOeKdUtSvA
【デマを流している医者というのはテレビでご活躍されている方々では】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/569975562
【発覚！厚生省、死者数水増し指示】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/444860446
【国際的に裁判も起こります】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/549880975
【PCR検査は感染症には使ってはいけない】
https://filmuy.com/2025/category/3107
【陽性者=感染ではない（回答は厚生省）】
https://filmuy.com/2025/category/4108
【厚生省 「存在証明は無い。あるものとして対応している」】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/448439224
https://odysee.com/@Positive_Evolution:7/%E5%8E%9A%E7%94%9F%E7%9C%81%E9%9B%BB%E8%A9%B1%E8%B3%AA%E5%95%8F_%E3%82%B3%E3%83%AD%E3%83%8A%E3%81%AE%E5%AD%98%E5%9C%A8%E8%A8%BC%E6%98%8E%E3%81%8C%E7%84%A1%E3%81%84:7
【”任意”であり強制や強要もいけません】↓厚生省HP ≪接種を受ける際の同意≫ 参照↓
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/0000121431_00218.html
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