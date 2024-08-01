BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cancer treatment All we have to do is have botanical adjuvants
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
331 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

It's just hard to imagine what was done to these beautiful people, Sheila Ealey. And they knew! Benoit is going to get it up on the website, to show you: January 2009 (https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyMikovitsJan2019email), when we showed them my job in 1999 as I lead the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms, the NIH, the National Cancer Institute Division of Cancer Treatment, Therapeutic Screening Technologies branch where we took lymphoma, non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and used multiplex cytokines signatures of disease. What's the signature of the inflammatory response to show the exact sniper and how to protect with botanicals? Botanicals! All we have to do is have botanical adjuvants, Genyous Pharmaceuticals, G E N Y O U S.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/24/2024

Listen to the replay of Dr. Judy’s Book Club: https://x.com/i/spaces/1yNGagowVMvxj

Book Club full program on ODEM: https://odem.cloud/program-details/2054

The January 9 2019 email with attachments about "Tumor Immunobiological Differences in Prostate Cancer between African-American and European-American Men": https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyMikovitsJan2019email

Keywords
healthcancernewstruthcuretreatmentmikovitsbotanical
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy