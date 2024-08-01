Cancer treatment All we have to do is have botanical adjuvants

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

It's just hard to imagine what was done to these beautiful people, Sheila Ealey. And they knew! Benoit is going to get it up on the website, to show you: January 2009 (https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyMikovitsJan2019email), when we showed them my job in 1999 as I lead the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms, the NIH, the National Cancer Institute Division of Cancer Treatment, Therapeutic Screening Technologies branch where we took lymphoma, non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and used multiplex cytokines signatures of disease. What's the signature of the inflammatory response to show the exact sniper and how to protect with botanicals? Botanicals! All we have to do is have botanical adjuvants, Genyous Pharmaceuticals, G E N Y O U S.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/24/2024

Listen to the replay of Dr. Judy’s Book Club: https://x.com/i/spaces/1yNGagowVMvxj

Book Club full program on ODEM: https://odem.cloud/program-details/2054

The January 9 2019 email with attachments about "Tumor Immunobiological Differences in Prostate Cancer between African-American and European-American Men": https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyMikovitsJan2019email