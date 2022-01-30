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20-YEAR-OLD HAS BOTH LEGS AMPUTATED AFTER COVID-19 VACCINE (MIRRORED)
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1456 views • January 30, 2022
20-YEAR-OLD HAS BOTH LEGS AMPUTATED AFTER COVID-19 VACCINE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7yACnomjUvE/
This is why I do this. This is why I fight. It sounds like the hospital is torturing her before they kill her. I wonder if her kidneys are failing because of Remdesivir? Most likely. Source: Fat news. More videos you may have missed but might like to see:
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7yACnomjUvE/
This is why I do this. This is why I fight. It sounds like the hospital is torturing her before they kill her. I wonder if her kidneys are failing because of Remdesivir? Most likely. Source: Fat news. More videos you may have missed but might like to see:
Hollywood Unmasked 2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPSJt3b0Pur3/
The Anonymous Interview An Ex CIA Deathbed Confession
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CCuLFPHmwgbu/
NAKED PERSON THROWS BRICK AT TV PERSONALITY LIVE ON SET - THE CRAZY FILES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/204aCEwQDF8f/
James Wickstrom - Revealing The Satanic Serpent Race
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VswMES2OMVkB/
Project Veritas - Homeless people and others getting vaccinated up to 6 times for $100 gift cards
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kolNpMtcrSU/
Did The CDC Start A New Pandemic In Pennsylvania?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l3N8bK0IidQi/
Embalmers find veins & arteries filled with never before seen rubbery clots -Dr. Jane Ruby
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGRwsixmaM91/
Doctor discusses the black eyed babies. They are mutants and it gets worse from there
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0jTGJnKVGV39/
THEY ARE MURDERING THE YOUNG ONES - WE ALL HAVE TO STOP THESE CRIMINALS - IGNORANCE IS NO DEFENSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HudGia2V7lEe/
FREEDOM CONVOYS MARCH WORLDWIDE TO LOCK DOWN TYRANNICAL GOVERNMENTS...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xoKLrpdlrKP8/
Celebrity cloning centers, reptilians, & the great awakening
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nW66pASVKikT/
WARNING! HUMANS ARE BEGINNING TO TRANSFORM RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPY9tts8Z7VP/
The Governments Plan To Kill With The Covid-19 Vaccine Aired On TV In 2009
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v26KzmLYE3qL/
The Coming Covid Vax Die-off for Next Three Years – Clif High
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VkpWH1uZWqND/
THE DARPA PANDEMIC ASSASSINATION PROGRAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHEQhurBPPVJ/
UFOs: A Demonic Deception FULL DOCUMENTARY (2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vMf1845S2DZF/
Satanic Contracts and Secret Documents. Hollywood Exposed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCc5oy7qTTQN/
CANADIAN PILOT COLLAPSES MIDFLIGHT PLANE HAS TO DIVERT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/06XhdjiKISfR/
Mayday Mayday Airline emergency calls are off the scale.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/omVdnfBqwNCh/
Video of what seems to be explosions inside the White House
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ToqUa5LhoSuB/
PRESIDENT OF EU PARLIAMENT DIES FROM RAPID ONSET OF AIDS DUE TO VACCINE...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsSxGwzOwcq6/
The Underground - A Hidden Reality And The True Story Of Phil Schneider By Darcy Weir
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ruSEWdcLHS8F/
They were taking him into protective custody. Then set him on fire. 45 days in ICU then he died.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NSke5ewmxN4G/
5G DEATH TOWERS ACTIVATED: FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS WILL FOLLOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOkg1CrwTQOW/
Are we starting to see EMP assassinations being caught on video?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oRrXyX5C8I9r/
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