Trump Atty Christina Bobb: 4 States requested electoral votes to be returned; Pence refused.

BOOM‼️ President Trump Attorney Christina Bobb explains four states (Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona) sent letters to Congress asking for their electoral votes to be returned so they could deliberate and make sure the right slates of electors were certified by Congress.
Article 12 of the Constitution does not prohibit this, though some claim that the electoral count act does not allow it. Bobb correctly points out that the Constitution trumps federal law.
Trump asked Pence to honor the requests of the state legislatures and return their electoral votes. Pence refused.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.