01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 65: The CCP’s running dog Teng Biao has no credit at all
13 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p26i51d37bc

01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 65: The CCP’s running dog Teng Biao has no credit at all. He started to attack the Whistleblowers’ Movement and Miles Guo. We need to continue protesting against him


01/23/2023 对邪恶说不 第65天：中共走狗滕彪毫无信用可言，他又开始攻击爆料革命和文贵先生。我们需要继续抗议



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

