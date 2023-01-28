https://gettr.com/post/p26i51d37bc
01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 65: The CCP’s running dog Teng Biao has no credit at all. He started to attack the Whistleblowers’ Movement and Miles Guo. We need to continue protesting against him
01/23/2023 对邪恶说不 第65天：中共走狗滕彪毫无信用可言，他又开始攻击爆料革命和文贵先生。我们需要继续抗议
