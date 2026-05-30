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THE UFO DISCLOSURE 🛸 ALIEN DNA AND DAYS OF NOAH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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In tonight's podcast, we examine a growing convergence of headlines that seem ripped straight from the pages of Genesis and from Jesus' warnings about the “days of Noah.” From President Trump signaling that even more UFO disclosure videos may soon be released to explosive reports alleging government investigations into so-called “alien bloodlines,” the fascination with non-human intelligence continues to intensify in the public square.


Meanwhile, advances in biotechnology are now producing chicks hatched from artificial eggs in a scientific breakthrough tied to efforts to revive extinct species, raising profound ethical and spiritual questions about mankind pushing the boundaries of creation.


We’ll also discuss the alarming rise of AI companionship as reports emerge of schoolboys forming emotional bonds with AI “girlfriends,” signaling a rapidly changing generation increasingly shaped by synthetic relationships and digital intimacy. As artificial intelligence blurs the line between reality and simulation, many are asking whether society is drifting further from authentic human connection and toward unprecedented deception.


Are we witnessing the re-emergence of conditions reminiscent of the days of Noah — a generation marked by moral confusion, technological overreach, genetic manipulation, deception, and humanity crossing boundaries never intended by God? Join us as we examine these developments through the lens of Bible prophecy, spiritual discernment, and the warnings Jesus gave concerning the last days. #disclosure #aliendna #ai


💥Bookmark our Main Website for the latest headlines.”

https://endtimeheadlines.org/


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https://endtimeheadlines.org/partner-with-eth/


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#prophecy #bibleprophecy #endtimes


https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/05/the-ufo-disclosure-alien-dna-and-days-of-noah/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8N1bNtzQuo

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