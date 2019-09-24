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Trump Supporters Clean Up 50 Tons Of Garbage In Neglected Democrat City
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475 views • September 24, 2019
Conservative activist Scott Presler organized over 200 volunteers, mostly Trump supporters, in an effort to help clean the neglected Democrat cities where Americans are suffering in unsanitary conditions. On a shoe-string budget and in one days work the group removed over 50 tons of garbage!
California's Democrat representatives have received federal money many times that was meant to be allocated toward the Los Angeles homeless crisis but the money disappears and the crisis continues to get worse.
Visit Scott Presler's website to find out how you can donate or participate in future trash pick ups!
https://scottpresler.org/
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California's Democrat representatives have received federal money many times that was meant to be allocated toward the Los Angeles homeless crisis but the money disappears and the crisis continues to get worse.
Visit Scott Presler's website to find out how you can donate or participate in future trash pick ups!
https://scottpresler.org/
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Your purchase of powerful [SUPPLEMENTS/PRODUCTS] like [INSERT ITEM] is what keeps the info war alive!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=lslhe&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=Powerful
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