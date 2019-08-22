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Why Do Drug Agencies & Big Pharma Oppose Marijuana Legalization?
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302 views • August 22, 2019
–Attorney Mike Papantonio, co host of Ring of Fire Radio, joins David to discuss the implications of the legalization of marijuana with regard to the war on drugs, pharmaceuticals, and health
–On the Bonus Show: Cryogenics in Siberia and Greenland, France seizes the passports of Syria-bound citizens, Florida Native Americans tell Rick Scott: casinos or pot, more…
–On the Bonus Show: Cryogenics in Siberia and Greenland, France seizes the passports of Syria-bound citizens, Florida Native Americans tell Rick Scott: casinos or pot, more…
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