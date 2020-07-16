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No contradictions in the Gospels: Women and Angels at Tomb, Jesus' Birth Location, Resurrection Time
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5 views • July 16, 2020
There may SEEM to be contradictions between the four Gospels if one has a surface reading of them, but close examination reveals there are no such contradictions.
In this video I examine the supposed most critical and difficult supposed "contradictions" between and among the Gospels, which are:
1. The number of angels at the tomb in the all-important Easter story,
2. The number of women, and which women, that visited the tomb in the Easter story, and
3. The location of Jesus' birth,
but also discussed are supposed conflict between
4. The Sermon on the Mount and the Sermon of the Plain,
and in each of these (1 - 4), it will be explicitly shown, from only Scriptural evidence, in the Gospels, that we can easily show there are no contradictions, and that the Gospels are more consistent than any scientific theory.
**NOTE**: anybody may download this video and put it on their site or channel, but only if no alterations to the video are made, and one posts it as it is.
http://praiseandlove.net
http://debunkingatheism.net
In this video I examine the supposed most critical and difficult supposed "contradictions" between and among the Gospels, which are:
1. The number of angels at the tomb in the all-important Easter story,
2. The number of women, and which women, that visited the tomb in the Easter story, and
3. The location of Jesus' birth,
but also discussed are supposed conflict between
4. The Sermon on the Mount and the Sermon of the Plain,
and in each of these (1 - 4), it will be explicitly shown, from only Scriptural evidence, in the Gospels, that we can easily show there are no contradictions, and that the Gospels are more consistent than any scientific theory.
**NOTE**: anybody may download this video and put it on their site or channel, but only if no alterations to the video are made, and one posts it as it is.
http://praiseandlove.net
http://debunkingatheism.net
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