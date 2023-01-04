THE DECEIVED--LUCIFER RACE

Do not watch this video if you have been vaccinated. The bible lets us know that those that would receive 'THE MARK' would be deceived in Revelation 19:20. In Revelation 14:9-10 says those that receive the mark would drink of the wine of the wrath of The Most High. Brothers and sisters let us continue to pray one for another....all of you who are truly of Christ Yashaya and hear his voice. Those of you in the true doctrine of Christ, living holy, keeping his commandments, not celebrating pagan holidays, celebrating his holy feast days, or apart of the pagan harlot false doctrine church systems. We pray for all of you out there that belong to Christ listening in. Pray for us in this work. Blessings, Shalawam.

Blessings and shalawam.



