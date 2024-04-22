Create New Account
The BIG Cover Up - Vaccine Murder Victims - Part 20
The Prisoner
Published Monday

The mass cover up of from governments and health bereaucrats who are covering up the carnage the covid 19 jabs have caused has been taken to a new level.

In order to cover up the huge amount of excess deaths, governments such as the UK have changed their formulas which measure excess deaths, to make it look as the excess deaths are not happening.

This stinks to high heaven and is clear case of cooking the books to cover their crimes.

Meanwhile, the real data shows that more and more people are now being murdered by these poisons.

Special thanks to Covid BC(telegram) and Hello Dave(Twitter) who do amazing work.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

vaccinevaxxpart 20murder victimsthe big cover up

