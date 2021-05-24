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YouTube False Prophets!
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101 views • May 24, 2021
Can you stop listening to the false prophecy - that Jesus IS the Torah, that the Earth is flat and that the Covid vaccine is the mark of the beast, etc... - long enough to hear what Jesus REALLY taught? What did He say will happen in the future?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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