Harpist Liza Rey -- King Wenceslas (A Fun, Spunky Take on the Classic Carol), from Noël Nouveau

It is entirely possible that * Noel Nouveau * by Liza Rey is the best Christmas album from a Harpist ever recorded. It is certainly the best that I have ever heard. This version of King Wenceslas is beautifully performed by Liza and the crew, and wonderfully composed and produced by the legendary Kurt Bestor. They have fused Jazz and New Age in this number, and given it a feel and groove that everyone in your family will exquisitely enjoy.

This recording is hard to find. I have not found it on Youtube or in various streaming services – let alone your local big box store. So I hope you enjoy this and share it with your loved ones. I have made it part of my music rotation for the Christmas season, and hope you do as well.

Merry Christmas everyone!



