This Is the Key to Helping People With Anger Issues
If you want to help someone with anger issues, this is what you need to do! 💯

In this video, Mental Health Counselor Dr. Raychelle Cassada Lohmann, shares how you can help someone with anger issues.

According to Dr. Lohmann, the only way to SUCCESSFULLY help someone struggling with anger issues to help them see, realize, and accept that they have a problem. 👐

Once the person accepts that they need to work on their anger, then you can move on to the next step towards helping them get better. 🙌

