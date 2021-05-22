HAMMERFALL - HAMMER OF JUSTICE

This is a video i made 4 years ago placed on a HAMMERFALL MASTERPIECE! HAMMER OF JUSTICE BE OUR GUIDE IN THIS DARK INHUMANE PRISON PLANET!

You see me but I'm not there

Like the calm before the storm

You hear me, I'm everywhere

In the wind and in the rain



Feel me in every breeze

I'm the chill inside your spine

I'm burning you start to freeze

As you slowly turn around



And down in your hole

Solitary darkness rule

You are forlorn

Cause justice will be mine



Prowling the night

Justice calling - We'll track you down

Justice calling - Ready to strike

Justice calling - Breaking the chains

Hammer of Justice seeking his revenge



Dead man walking by

There's a void inside his eyes

Judgement, a final sigh

Here the screams electrified



As the mirror turns blank

And your essence fades away

Your chapter's closed

Sealed with thunderbolts



Prowling the night

Justice calling - We'll track you down

Justice calling - Ready to strike

Justice calling - Breaking the chains

Strike with the Hammer of Justice

Justice calling - We'll track you down

Justice calling - Ready to strike

Justice calling - Breaking the chains

Hammer of Justice seeking his revenge



I see the injustice everywhere I go

I search for tomorrow and I know you will be there

The hammer of justice holds the key to the future

The bringer of sorrow is the last you'll see



[Solo: Oscar, Stefan]



Justice calling - We'll track you down

Justice calling - Ready to strike

Justice calling - Breaking the chains

Strike with the Hammer of Justice

Justice calling - We'll track you down

Justice calling - Ready to strike

Justice calling - Breaking the chains

Hammer of Justice seeking his revenge!