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What is going on - is - a bio weapon heart stopper - the elites call a 'vaccine'
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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2131 views • November 09, 2021
What is going on - is - a bio weapon heart stopper - the elites call a 'vaccine'

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/falconscafe/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DD87uzpTkG5J/

MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [09.11.2021 16:41][ video ] WHAT IS GOING ON - IS - A BIO WEAPON HEART STOPPER - THE ELITES CALL A VACCINE - BE THE RESISTANCE WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK
https://t.me/marksteele5g/3899

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Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
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Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
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COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
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https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102

https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
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heartbio weapon
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