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Banned by Dailymotion (after watching Brighteon)...why? Is it because of the word, "Therapeutic"? Or were my device's Brighteon cookies spied on?
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74 views • October 08, 2021
By Mail Repairs - Valuable
Therapeautic
Equipment's
Thermoplastic
Repaired
This equipment which is no longer sold in Canada (Certified patented medical device invented in China) but is relied on by Canadians with chronic symptoms, cannot be replaced and must be repaired.
Therapeautic
Equipment's
Thermoplastic
Repaired
This equipment which is no longer sold in Canada (Certified patented medical device invented in China) but is relied on by Canadians with chronic symptoms, cannot be replaced and must be repaired.
Keywords
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