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The Power to Protect You is Also a Power to Control You
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0 view • May 27, 2022
It’s not like we weren’t warned - over and over and over again. Every power you give government to protect you today - sure might be “employed to our injury.”
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 27, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 27, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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