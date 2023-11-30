The Transgender Pope of Rome

The Great Whore of Revelation 17 { The Catholic Church } is Performing as She is The Great Exhibitionist ~ The most common example of exhibitionistic disorder is exposing oneself in a public setting to one or more victims. This might occur near the unsuspecting person(s), or from a distance. Someone with exhibitionistic disorder may flash their genitals from a variety of places, including: From a window ~ Just LIKE the Pope Does From His Worldview Window, WOW, What a PROFOUND Definition.

God Bless brothers and sisters, Walk Circumspectly !!!





