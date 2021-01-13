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NANCY ACTUALLY LOVES DONALD, BUT HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A WOMAN SCORNED (COMEDY MUSIC VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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800 views • January 13, 2021
NANCY ACTUALLY LOVES DONALD, BUT HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A WOMAN SCORNED - SEABEE722 (COMEDY MUSIC VIDEO)

Nancy Pelosi has always had a crush on Donald Trump, but now that he plans to arrest her and send her to Gitmo, she has become a WOMAN SCORNED. haha

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
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TRUMP, THE GREAT VICTORY, THE MASSIVE AWAKENING, AND THE NWO STEAL - JUSTIN BELLUCCI (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/brLj7dhGHQ7f/

I DID IT MY WAY - PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qwJpw1rKTD7J/

NEVER EVER EVER GIVE UP, HOLD THE LINE PATRIOTS! [2021] - 1776 REVIVAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gyq3GXt2RbC0/

THE DEEPSTATES TIME IS OVER, AMERICA REBORN [2021] - MATTHEW SCARBORO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zt8f1UcNjbII/

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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nancy pelosidonald trumpmusicmusic video
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