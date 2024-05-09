RT News May 9, 2024 6AM GMT

May 9, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Victory day celebrations kick off in Russian Eastern regions with the main parade in Moscow set to start in one hour. All that coming up in our special coverage. Meanwhile Ukraine appears to have its own vision of celebrating the victory over Nazism - by striking residential areas of the Russian city of Belgorod. The US has suspended a shipment of some American weapons to Israel, acknowledging for the first time that bombs are killing innocent civilians in Gaza.
