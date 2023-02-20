2022 Netflix Series 'White Noise' Is Set In The Year 1984 About A Train Derailment-NTEB-FEB 20 2023

"The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun." Ecclesiastes 1:9 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, you've become numb to the endless barrage of news and information and much of it slips right past you, and this is where NTEB comes in. We help you to see it through the filter of your King James Bible, and it is there and then that amazing things come to light. Take the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which has caused a massive toxic spill. Were you aware that just 10 weeks before that 'accident', that the whole town of East Palestine was given MyID digital identification in 'case of an emergency' that might cause 'breathing difficulties'? (we will show you the proof of that). On a coincidence scale, what would you rate that? Before you answer, make sure you figure in the Netflix film 'White Noise' that came out last year about a family in Ohio where a train wreck takes place, spilling toxic chemicals and driving them into a 'quarantine camp'. Oh yeah, almost forgot, the movie is set in the year 1984. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we will show you this and a dozen other places where America, as a nation, is experiencing gaslighting on a level that before the pandemic you could only see in the movies. Welcome to Day 1,071 of 15 Days To Flatten the Curve, just don't breathe in too deeply.

