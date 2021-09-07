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211 views • September 07, 2021
Australia physically forcing children to get vaccinated.
@HATSTRUTH
ΣΟΚ ... ΞΥΠΝΗΣΤΕ...
ΣΤΗΝ ΑΥΣΤΡΑΛΙΑ - ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟΙ ΠΗΡΑΝ ΜΕ ΤΗ ΒΙΑ ΤΟ ΠΑΙΔΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΓΚΑΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΤΕΡΑ ΩΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΟΥΝ ...ΕΝΩ ΕΚΕΙΝΟΝ ΤΟΝ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΑΚΙΝΗΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΕΙ...
ΔΙΑΔΩΣΤΕ... ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΤΕ..ΑΝΤΙΣΤΑΘΕΙΤΕ
@HATSTRUTH
ΣΟΚ ... ΞΥΠΝΗΣΤΕ...
ΣΤΗΝ ΑΥΣΤΡΑΛΙΑ - ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟΙ ΠΗΡΑΝ ΜΕ ΤΗ ΒΙΑ ΤΟ ΠΑΙΔΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΓΚΑΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΤΕΡΑ ΩΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΟΥΝ ...ΕΝΩ ΕΚΕΙΝΟΝ ΤΟΝ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΑΚΙΝΗΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΕΙ...
ΔΙΑΔΩΣΤΕ... ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΤΕ..ΑΝΤΙΣΤΑΘΕΙΤΕ
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