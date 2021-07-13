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WONDERING WHY YOU CANT AFFORD A HOUSE OR PROPERTY? ITS GLOBAL AND IT'S PLANNED
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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282 views • July 13, 2021
ALL BY DESIGN FOLKS... TO CONTROL YOU!

DOCUMENTARY HERE ~ https://blazingpress.com/who-runs-the-world-blackrock-and-vanguard/

If you’ve been wondering how the world economy has been hijacked and humanity has been kidnapped by a completely bogus narrative, look no further than this video by Dutch creator, Covid Lie.

What she uncovers is that the stock of the world’s largest corporations are owned by the same institutional investors. They all own each other. This means that “competing” brands, like Coke and Pepsi aren’t really competitors, at all, since their stock is owned by exactly the same investment companies, investment funds, insurance companies, banks and in some cases, governments. This is the case, across all industries. As she says:

“The smaller investors are owned by larger investors. Those are owned by even bigger investors. The visible top of this pyramid shows only two companies whose names we have often seen…They are Vanguard and BlackRock. The power of these two companies is beyond your imagination. Not only do they own a large part of the stocks of nearly all big companies but also the stocks of the investors in those companies. This gives them a complete monopoly.
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nwoblackrockcovidgreat reset
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