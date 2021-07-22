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FBI Washington Field Office Provides Statement on Pipe Bomb Investigation
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30 views • July 22, 2021
Can’t tell if this is closer to “The Babylon Bee” or “Not The Bee”: What it would sound like if the FBI admitted to what we all suspect, based on evidence and suspicious circumstances.
#FakeNews?
Steven M. D'Antuono
September 16, 2019
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/steven-m-dantuono-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-detroit-field-office
October 8, 2020
https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdmi/pr/2020_1008_Fox
October 13, 2020
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/steven-m-dantuono-named-assistant-director-in-charge-of-the-washington-field-office
https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/federal-foreknowledge-jan-6-unindicted-co-conspirators-raise-disturbing-questions
“what if we told you that the director of the Detroit FBI Field Office, who oversaw the infiltration operation of the Michigan Plot, was subsequently granted a highly coincidental promotion to the D.C. office, where he is now the lead FBI agent for all 1/6 cases? As crazy as it sounds, all of this is true.“
“just days after the plot was foiled, FBI director Christopher Wray quietly promoted the FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Michigan Plot operation to a coveted D.C. field post, where he now oversees the investigation into 1/6. The Special Agent in Charge, by the way, is who establishes, extends, renews and supervises all FBI undercover operations.”
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/jessicagarrison/fbi-informants-in-michigan-kidnap-plot
like, comment, share, subscribe!
#FakeNews?
Steven M. D'Antuono
September 16, 2019
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/steven-m-dantuono-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-detroit-field-office
October 8, 2020
https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdmi/pr/2020_1008_Fox
October 13, 2020
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/steven-m-dantuono-named-assistant-director-in-charge-of-the-washington-field-office
https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/federal-foreknowledge-jan-6-unindicted-co-conspirators-raise-disturbing-questions
“what if we told you that the director of the Detroit FBI Field Office, who oversaw the infiltration operation of the Michigan Plot, was subsequently granted a highly coincidental promotion to the D.C. office, where he is now the lead FBI agent for all 1/6 cases? As crazy as it sounds, all of this is true.“
“just days after the plot was foiled, FBI director Christopher Wray quietly promoted the FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Michigan Plot operation to a coveted D.C. field post, where he now oversees the investigation into 1/6. The Special Agent in Charge, by the way, is who establishes, extends, renews and supervises all FBI undercover operations.”
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/jessicagarrison/fbi-informants-in-michigan-kidnap-plot
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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