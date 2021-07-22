FBI Washington Field Office Provides Statement on Pipe Bomb Investigation

Can’t tell if this is closer to “The Babylon Bee” or “Not The Bee”: What it would sound like if the FBI admitted to what we all suspect, based on evidence and suspicious circumstances.#FakeNews?Steven M. D'AntuonoSeptember 16, 2019October 8, 2020October 13, 2020“what if we told you that the director of the Detroit FBI Field Office, who oversaw the infiltration operation of the Michigan Plot, was subsequently granted a highly coincidental promotion to the D.C. office, where he is now the lead FBI agent for all 1/6 cases? As crazy as it sounds, all of this is true.““just days after the plot was foiled, FBI director Christopher Wray quietly promoted the FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Michigan Plot operation to a coveted D.C. field post, where he now oversees the investigation into 1/6. The Special Agent in Charge, by the way, is who establishes, extends, renews and supervises all FBI undercover operations.”like, comment, share, subscribe!