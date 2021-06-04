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Com'on Get Your Shot!
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191 views • June 04, 2021
Propaganda at its best! 3 billion in advertising is budgeted on vaccine hesitancy. We must get to that 70%. If the adults won't do it, then we can have the children do it!
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