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BigTech & Feds Conspire to Rig 2020 Election at Facebook HQ
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16 views • September 06, 2019
Facebook hosted a meeting between government intelligence officials and BigTech (Microsoft, Google, Twitter) to “safeguard” the election. With DARPA funding NewsGuard & ElectionGuard, everything’s going to be honest, right? But it may also have something to do with California’s proposal to enact the first privacy laws which would directly interfere with the business model of “BigData”.
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