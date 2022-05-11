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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/11/2022
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1 view • May 11, 2022
The leftists, and Jen Psaki and the president are breaking the laws...and saying it is okay to protest at a judges house. IT IS NOT and I will quote the law that says so.
Also, we must realize, that Abortion is not a right.
All it is, is murder.
Also, we must realize, that Abortion is not a right.
All it is, is murder.
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