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Bumblefoot 'Planetary Lockdown' Jam-Along | Moonrunner Mark
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9 views • August 22, 2020
My attempt at a guitar solo on Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal's 'Planetary Lockdown' Jam-Along. Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is such an amazing guitar player and for anybody interested in doing a solo on his Planetary Lockdown Jam-Along, here's the link to his video: Bumblefoot 'Planetary Lockdown' Jam-Along video!: https://youtu.be/YfGq1NNTz3I and Bumblefoot's YouTube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/Bumblefoot
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If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
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Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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