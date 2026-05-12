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💩We all shall be Zionists - says admitted Goy Zionist, German media group chief
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We all shall be Zionists — German media group chief
💬 “People chant ‘from the river to the sea,’ where Israel’s right to exist is denied, where Jewish students are attacked and harassed on college campuses,” Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer SE, asserted as he launched into a tirade at the World Jewish Congress.
🗣 “That is where enlightenment ends and hell begins.”
During his speech, Döpfner suggested a major crackdown on freedom of speech, targeting platforms such as TikTok that allegedly promote “anti-Semitism and Islamism.”
Previously, the CEO put “support of the right of existence of the state of Israel” as one of Axel Springer SE’s core values.
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