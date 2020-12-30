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NURSE TIFFANY DOVER DIES LIVE ON AIR AFTER PFIZER VACCINE. BILL GATES IS COMPARED WITH SERIAL KILLERS THINGS HE SAYS ARE NOT RIGHT AT ALL. JUDGE FOR YOURSELF.
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535 views • December 30, 2020
An up to date documentary entitled 'Meet Bill Gates And The Serial Killer Within' Something very CHILLING is in the air. ORIGINAL https://brandnewtube.com/watch/meet-bill-gates-and-the-serial-killer-within_Jr2PYPR51Edcf5Z.html
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