More than 30 years a go, a fearless man named Barry Smith preached around the world and told his audience about many of the things that people are just starting to realise.



He mentioned that NZ plays a vital role due to being first in time, that Australia and NZ are test grounds due to their demographics and care-free nature.



That plastic cards would replace cash, and that cash as a whole would be removed, bringing an end to financial privacy.



This video is from 1990, when most of the people who are currently trying to raise awareness were kids, and some were not even born.



Despite the effort and knowledge sharing, has any of it been prevented? How did these people know of what was to come?



Perhaps the best option is to remove ourselves from such societies and wait it out? Perhaps waiting for the masses to wake up is a fantasy that will never manifest to reality?

