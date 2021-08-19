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MK ULTRA RESULTS BEING USED NOW ON HUMANITY, BRITISH ROCK INVASION, CHILD SUBJECTS
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92 views • August 19, 2021
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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Access solution resource document to keep from getting sick at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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MK Ultra survivor and award winning author, Ann Diamond, joins the program to discuss her journey as a victim and survivor of MK Ultra. How she sees it in todays world and how she has learned to enjoy life. We learn that the globalist cult have been perfecting mind manipulation methods to control humanity for at least 7 decades. You can see more of her work on her blog at https://lunamoth1.blogspot.com/

See an extra exclusive with Ann Diamond on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

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Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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