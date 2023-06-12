X22 REPORT Ep. 3091b - 1st Unseal Is Awakening,1st Arrest Verifies Direction, Final Battle, At Dawn I Will Win

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3091b - June 11, 2023

1st Unseal Is Awakening,1st Arrest Verifies Direction, Final Battle, At Dawn I Will Win





The [DS] has made their move. Trump and the patriots no the playbook, Trump is now finishing the final act of the sting operation. Most likely they will arrest him. Trump lets us know we are in the final battle, we will take the country back and we Make America Great Again.

Scavino sends message letting us know that at dawn Trump will win against the [DS]. Trump has been warning about war, the scare event will be used to round up the [DS] players.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.









