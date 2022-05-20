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Federal Court Ruling- Freedom of Religion Wins, Pastor Tony Spell Joins Infowars to Share His Victory
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103 views • May 20, 2022
Pastor Tony Spell of https://ltcbr.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what his victory means for Freedom of Religion and the fight against medical tyranny.
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