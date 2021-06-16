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Communism in Our Churches? An Interview with Filmmaker Judd Saul
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101 views • June 16, 2021
Have Marxists infiltrated America's Christian churches? Recorded live at the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City, South Dakota, cinematographer, director and producer Judd Saul talks to Alex Newman, senior editor for The New American magazine, about his upcoming documentary, Enemies Within the Church. Saul also talks about his work in Nigeria bringing relief and support to Christian villagers suffering attacks from militant Islamic extremists.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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