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Texas Doctor Exposes COVID-19 Vaccine as a Fraud
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100 views • March 17, 2021
Another warning to not take the covid shot! They are not true vaccines! They are experimental gene therapies! YOU ARE THE GUINEA PIG!
Dr Steven Hotze from Houston TX
Dr Steven Hotze from Houston TX
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