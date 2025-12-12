Oracle–Blair nexus Exposed: Billionaire, PM & your Data

Billionaire, prime minister, and your data: Oracle–Blair nexus exposed

An investigation has uncovered a coordinated push, led by Tony Blair's TBI and promoted by Larry Ellison, for governments to "unify" all national data—including sensitive NHS health records—into a single, centralized database.

Ellison has donated over £250 million to the TBI. Oracle has earned over £1.1 billion from UK government contracts to date.

🗣 Ellison openly states such systems mean "the camera's always on" and citizens will be "on their best behavior." Blair calls it the future of "faster, cheaper" state interaction.

This isn't about public benefit—it's about monetizing the most intimate details of citizens' lives for private profit and enabling unprecedented state surveillance.





👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)