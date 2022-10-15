IS SOCIETY UNRAVELING?

In this video I will cover the perspectives of a society in collapse. You can form your own opinion. The choice is ultimately up to you.
All the views herein are my own. I am not a financial advisor or a survival expert. Anything you see discussed or portrayed in these videos are for entertainment purposes only.
Iam just a voice amongst a sea of voices, and Iam grateful you stopped by to say hello.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PREPPERINES
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/PREPPERINES
YT Backup channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCrUBvBWIfUJnkqOXqaMkQ3Q
CONTACT: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.