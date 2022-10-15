Create New Account
IS SOCIETY UNRAVELING?
PREPPERINES
Published a month ago

In this video I will cover the perspectives of a society in collapse. You can form your own opinion. The choice is ultimately up to you. 


All the views herein are my own. I am not a financial advisor or a survival expert. Anything you see discussed or portrayed in these videos are for entertainment purposes only. 

Iam just a voice amongst a sea of voices, and Iam grateful you stopped by to say hello. 

